Lola RaeBorn 20 January 1991
Lola Rae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63883e49-102d-4fec-863e-9af98ba9b69c
Lola Rae Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachel Akosua Funmilola Garton (born 1991), professionally known as Lola Rae, is a Nigerian-born singer and dancer of Ghanaian and British descent. She gained recognition following the release of her debut single "Watch My Ting Go", which received critical acclaim and thus earned her a nomination for Most Promising Female Act to Watch at the 2013 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lola Rae Tracks
Sort by
One Time
Lola Rae
One Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Time
Last played on
Back to artist