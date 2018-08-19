François & the Atlas Mountains
Biography (Wikipedia)
Frànçois & the Atlas Mountains are a French-British pop group, combining indie pop, folk pop and African rhythms.
François & the Atlas Mountains Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Grand Dérèglement
Last played on
Rentes Écloses
Last played on
Les Plus Beaux
Last played on
Tendre Est l'Âme
Last played on
La Verite
Last played on
Grand Dérèglement (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Grand Dérèglement (6 Music Session, 17 July 2017)
Apres Apres
Last played on
Céu (feat. François & the Atlas Mountains)
Last played on
1982
Last played on
Perpétuel Été
Last played on
Jamais Deux Pareils
Last played on
100 000 000
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T05:45:07
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
