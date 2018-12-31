Martyn BennettBorn 17 February 1971. Died 30 January 2005
Martyn Bennett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgxm.jpg
1971-02-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63847332-6618-40dd-ba1f-f57b388866ea
Martyn Bennett Biography
Martyn Bennett (17 February 1971 – 30 January 2005) was a Canadian-Scottish musician who was influential in the evolution of modern Celtic fusion, a blending of traditional Celtic and modern music. He was a piper, violinist, composer and producer. He was an innovator and his compositions crossed musical and cultural divides. Sporting dreadlocks at the height of his performing career, his energetic displays led to descriptions such as "the techno piper". Diagnosis of serious illness at the age of thirty curtailed his live performances, although he completed a further two albums in the studio. He died fifteen months after release of his fifth album Grit.
Martyn Bennett Tracks
Cuillin Part 2
Martyn Bennett
Cuillin Part 2
Cuillin Part 2
Nae Regrets
Martyn Bennett
Nae Regrets
Nae Regrets
SAW YE NEVER A BONNY LASS
Martyn Bennett
SAW YE NEVER A BONNY LASS
SAW YE NEVER A BONNY LASS
Blackbird
Martyn Bennett
Blackbird
Blackbird
Buain A' Choirce
Margaret Bennett
Buain A' Choirce
Buain A' Choirce
3 sheeps 2 the wind - part 1
Martyn Bennett
3 sheeps 2 the wind - part 1
3 sheeps 2 the wind - part 1
4 Notes
Martyn Bennett
4 Notes
4 Notes
Move
Martyn Bennett
Move
Move
Oran Nam Mogaisean (Indian Moccasin Song)
Martyn Bennett
Oran Nam Mogaisean (Indian Moccasin Song)
Oran Nam Mogaisean (Indian Moccasin Song)
Liberation
Martyn Bennett
Liberation
Liberation
ORAN NA MOGAISEAN
Margaret Bennett
ORAN NA MOGAISEAN
ORAN NA MOGAISEAN
Mary Kelly's / Glesca Tabla / Belle's Fancy
Martyn Bennett
Mary Kelly's / Glesca Tabla / Belle's Fancy
Harry's Heaven
Martyn Bennett
Harry's Heaven
Harry's Heaven
MacKay's Memoirs (radio edit)
Martyn Bennett
MacKay's Memoirs (radio edit)
MacKay's Memoirs (radio edit)
Tongues of Kali
Martyn Bennett
Tongues of Kali
Tongues of Kali
Chanter
Martyn Bennett
Chanter
Chanter
Karabach
Martyn Bennett
Karabach
Karabach
Shputnik In Glenshiel
Martyn Bennett
Shputnik In Glenshiel
Shputnik In Glenshiel
Rant
Martyn Bennett
Rant
Rant
WEDDING
WEDDING
WEDDING
Why
Why
Why
Lizzie Higgins
Blackbird
Blackbird
Martyn Bennett
Up the Doudouk
Up the Doudouk
Fhir An Leadain Thlath (Lad With The Smooth Tresses)
Margaret Bennett
Fhir An Leadain Thlath (Lad With The Smooth Tresses)
Fhir An Leadain Thlath (Lad With The Smooth Tresses)
