Pierre Da Silva
Pierre Da Silva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6382e63e-7a1a-4f22-8a55-7e207538737c
Pierre Da Silva Tracks
Sort by
We Got Love (feat. Pierre Da Silva)
Brookes Brothers
We Got Love (feat. Pierre Da Silva)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01cw1dj.jpglink
We Got Love (feat. Pierre Da Silva)
Last played on
Times Of Trouble (feat. Pierre Da Silva)
Brookes Brothers
Times Of Trouble (feat. Pierre Da Silva)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01cw1dj.jpglink
Times Of Trouble (feat. Pierre Da Silva)
Last played on
Back to artist