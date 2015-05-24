Lisa AngellBorn 21 September 1968
Lisa Angell
1968-09-21
Lisa Angell Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Angell (born Virginie Vetrano, 21 September 1968 in Paris) is a French singer who represented France in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "N'oubliez pas".
N'oubliez Pas (Eurovision 2015 - France)
Lisa Angell
N'oubliez Pas (Eurovision 2015 - France)
