Nicole AtkinsBorn 1 October 1978
Nicole Atkins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmj1.jpg
1978-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/637e3261-3f47-402c-9dac-980de5317100
Nicole Atkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicole Atkins (born October 1, 1978) is an American singer-songwriter. Her influences include 1950s crooner music, 1960s psychedelia, soul music, and the Brill Building style of writing. Atkins has been compared to Roy Orbison and singers from the Brill Building era.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nicole Atkins Tracks
Sort by
In Another Life
Lera Lynn
In Another Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmj1.jpglink
In Another Life
Last played on
Goodnight Rhonda Lee
Nicole Atkins
Goodnight Rhonda Lee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmj1.jpglink
Goodnight Rhonda Lee
Last played on
Dancing in the Dark
Nicole Atkins
Dancing in the Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmj1.jpglink
Dancing in the Dark
Last played on
Under The Milky Way
Nicole Atkins
Under The Milky Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmj1.jpglink
Under The Milky Way
Last played on
You Come To Me
Nicole Atkins
You Come To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmj1.jpglink
You Come To Me
Last played on
Vultures
Nicole Atkins
Vultures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmj1.jpglink
Vultures
Last played on
Maybe Tonight
Nicole Atkins
Maybe Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmj1.jpglink
Maybe Tonight
Last played on
The Way It Is
Nicole Atkins
The Way It Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmj1.jpglink
The Way It Is
Last played on
Nicole Atkins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist