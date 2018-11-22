Nor ElleBorn 1963
Nor Elle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/637dac7c-29fe-421c-ba3a-8a4ec5bff202
Nor Elle Tracks
Sort by
Headlow (feat. Nor Elle)
Anderson .Paak
Headlow (feat. Nor Elle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h61m0.jpglink
Headlow (feat. Nor Elle)
Last played on
The Great Escape
Nor Elle
The Great Escape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Escape
Last played on
Nor Elle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist