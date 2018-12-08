Zara TaylorEDM vocalist and songwriter. Born 5 November 1983
Zara Taylor
1983-11-05
Zara Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Zara Taylor (born 5 November 1983) is a Canadian actor and singer-songwriter. Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Her works include Good Luck Chuck (2007), Hollow Man II (2006) and Past Tense (2006).
Zara Taylor is known in the trance scene under the name Zara. The single Lost by Roger Shah (under the pseudonym Sunlounger) and Zara Taylor was voted the Tune of the Year in Armin van Buuren's radio show "A State of Trance" in 2008. Previously, she had worked as a singer with house DJ and producer Sultan.
Zara Taylor Tracks
Let It Go (feat. Zara Taylor)
Cal Rhys
Let It Go (feat. Zara Taylor)
Let It Go (feat. Zara Taylor)
