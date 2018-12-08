Zara Taylor (born 5 November 1983) is a Canadian actor and singer-songwriter. Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Her works include Good Luck Chuck (2007), Hollow Man II (2006) and Past Tense (2006).

Zara Taylor is known in the trance scene under the name Zara. The single Lost by Roger Shah (under the pseudonym Sunlounger) and Zara Taylor was voted the Tune of the Year in Armin van Buuren's radio show "A State of Trance" in 2008. Previously, she had worked as a singer with house DJ and producer Sultan.