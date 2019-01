Turboweekend is a Danish synthesizer rock band, formed in 2006 by the three childhood friends Martin Øhlers Petersen, Silas Bjerregaard and Morten Køie. Anders Stig Møller joined the live shows in 2009, and was made official member in 2011 during the recordings of their latest studio album Fault Lines.

