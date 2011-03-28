TurboweekendFormed 2006
Turboweekend
2006
Turboweekend Biography (Wikipedia)
Turboweekend is a Danish synthesizer rock band, formed in 2006 by the three childhood friends Martin Øhlers Petersen, Silas Bjerregaard and Morten Køie. Anders Stig Møller joined the live shows in 2009, and was made official member in 2011 during the recordings of their latest studio album Fault Lines.
Turboweekend Tracks
Lost and Found
Turboweekend
Lost and Found
Lost and Found
Last played on
Trouble is (Joker Remix)
Turboweekend
Trouble is (Joker Remix)
Trouble is (Joker Remix)
Last played on
Something or Nothing (2000f & J. Kamata remix)
Turboweekend
Something or Nothing (2000f & J. Kamata remix)
Trouble Is
Turboweekend
Trouble Is
Trouble Is
Last played on
Something Or Nothing
Turboweekend
Something Or Nothing
Something Or Nothing
Last played on
Turboweekend Links
