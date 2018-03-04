Phillip Bryan Schofield (born 1 April 1962) is an English television presenter who works for ITV. He is currently the co-presenter of This Morning (2002–present) and Dancing on Ice (2006–2014, 2018–present) alongside Holly Willoughby. His other work for ITV includes All Star Mr & Mrs (2008–2016), The Cube (2009–2015), and 5 Gold Rings (2017–present).

Schofield gained national attention working for the BBC, first as a continuity presenter for Children's BBC on weekdays from 1985 to 1987, then as a presenter on the children’s Saturday morning magazine show Going Live! between September 1987 and April 1993.