Phillip SchofieldTV presenter and personality, was briefly in musical theatre. Born 1 April 1962
Phillip Schofield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-04-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/637a1347-c2b3-4d4e-abd4-3aacea475370
Phillip Schofield Biography (Wikipedia)
Phillip Bryan Schofield (born 1 April 1962) is an English television presenter who works for ITV. He is currently the co-presenter of This Morning (2002–present) and Dancing on Ice (2006–2014, 2018–present) alongside Holly Willoughby. His other work for ITV includes All Star Mr & Mrs (2008–2016), The Cube (2009–2015), and 5 Gold Rings (2017–present).
Schofield gained national attention working for the BBC, first as a continuity presenter for Children's BBC on weekdays from 1985 to 1987, then as a presenter on the children’s Saturday morning magazine show Going Live! between September 1987 and April 1993.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phillip Schofield Performances & Interviews
Phillip Schofield Tracks
Sort by
Close Every Door
Phillip Schofield
Close Every Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Close Every Door
Last played on
Talk To The Animals
Philip Schofield & Julie Andrews
Talk To The Animals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk To The Animals
Last played on
Fabulous Places
Sarah Jane Hassell, Phillip Schofield, James Paul Bradley & Bryan Smith
Fabulous Places
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fabulous Places
Performer
Last played on
Close Every Door
Phillip Schofield
Close Every Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Close Every Door
Last played on
Playlists featuring Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist