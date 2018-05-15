Leith StevensBorn 13 September 1909. Died 23 July 1970
Leith Stevens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1909-09-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6378a702-2072-44c9-97bd-a7580d57d0dd
Leith Stevens Biography (Wikipedia)
Leith Stevens (September 13, 1909 – July 23, 1970) was an American music composer and conductor of radio and film scores.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leith Stevens Tracks
Sort by
Hot Blood
Leith Stevens
Hot Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Blood
Last played on
Easy Mood
Leith Stevens
Easy Mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Mood
Last played on
When Worlds Collide (1951): Prelude
Leith Stevens
When Worlds Collide (1951): Prelude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Worlds Collide (1951): Prelude
Last played on
Indiana Radio Montage
Leith Stevens
Indiana Radio Montage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Indiana Radio Montage
Last played on
Destination Moon (1950) - Main Title and The Blockhouse
Leith Stevens
Destination Moon (1950) - Main Title and The Blockhouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Destination Moon (1950) - Main Title and The Blockhouse
Orchestra
Last played on
"The Wild One" (1953) - The Wild One
Leith Stevens
"The Wild One" (1953) - The Wild One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"The Wild One" (1953) - The Wild One
Last played on
War of the Worlds (1953) - End Title
Leith Stevens
War of the Worlds (1953) - End Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War of the Worlds (1953) - End Title
Orchestra
War of the Worlds (1953) - The Scanning Eye
Leith Stevens
War of the Worlds (1953) - The Scanning Eye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War of the Worlds (1953) - The Scanning Eye
Orchestra
War of the Worlds (1953) - The Thing
Leith Stevens
War of the Worlds (1953) - The Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War of the Worlds (1953) - The Thing
Orchestra
Daddy Long Legs
Leith Stevens
Daddy Long Legs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daddy Long Legs
Last played on
When Worlds Collide (1951) - Main Titles and Forward/Doomsday Drawing
Leith Stevens
When Worlds Collide (1951) - Main Titles and Forward/Doomsday Drawing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Worlds Collide (1951) - Main Titles and Forward/Doomsday Drawing
Last played on
Private Hell 36 (feat. Leith Stevens)
Shorty Rogers and His Orchestra
Private Hell 36 (feat. Leith Stevens)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Private Hell 36 (feat. Leith Stevens)
Last played on
Private Blues
Leith Stevens
Private Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Private Blues
Last played on
Leith Stevens Links
Back to artist