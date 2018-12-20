Christopher Monks
Christopher Monks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p051y01x.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63770c6a-e752-4899-81e0-c03aa29441ed
Christopher Monks Tracks
Sort by
Sussex Carol
Sir David Willcocks
Sussex Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42bp.jpglink
Sussex Carol
Last played on
Hear my prayer, O Lord
Henry Purcell
Hear my prayer, O Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Hear my prayer, O Lord
Last played on
Agnus Dei from 40-part Mass
Alessandro Striggio
Agnus Dei from 40-part Mass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y007.jpglink
Agnus Dei from 40-part Mass
Last played on
Lux Aeterna
Edward Elgar
Lux Aeterna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Lux Aeterna
Plorate, filii Israel (Jephte)
Giacomo Carissimi
Plorate, filii Israel (Jephte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y007.jpglink
Plorate, filii Israel (Jephte)
They shall not grow old
Douglas Guest
They shall not grow old
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y007.jpglink
They shall not grow old
Ave Maria
Anton Bruckner
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
Spiritus Sanctus vivificans vita
Hildegard von Bingen
Spiritus Sanctus vivificans vita
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56l.jpglink
Spiritus Sanctus vivificans vita
Last played on
Trumpet Concerto in D major
Georg Philipp Telemann
Trumpet Concerto in D major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Trumpet Concerto in D major
Last played on
Spiritus Sacntus
Hildegard von Bingen
Spiritus Sacntus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56l.jpglink
Spiritus Sacntus
Mass (Ecco si beato giorno) in 40 or 60 parts: Kyrie, Sanctus & Benedictus
Alessandro Striggio
Mass (Ecco si beato giorno) in 40 or 60 parts: Kyrie, Sanctus & Benedictus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y007.jpglink
Mass (Ecco si beato giorno) in 40 or 60 parts: Kyrie, Sanctus & Benedictus
O Nata Lux
Thomas Tallis
O Nata Lux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb4.jpglink
O Nata Lux
O virtus sapientiae
Hildegard von Bingen
O virtus sapientiae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56l.jpglink
O virtus sapientiae
Last played on
The Wraggle taggle gypsies
Christopher Monks
The Wraggle taggle gypsies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y01x.jpglink
The Wraggle taggle gypsies
Last played on
Crucifixus à 10
Antonio Lotti
Crucifixus à 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y007.jpglink
Crucifixus à 10
Last played on
Water Music Suite in F major, HWV 348 (Hornpipe)
George Frideric Handel
Water Music Suite in F major, HWV 348 (Hornpipe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Water Music Suite in F major, HWV 348 (Hornpipe)
Last played on
Hail! Great Parent of us all (The Fairy Queen)
Henry Purcell
Hail! Great Parent of us all (The Fairy Queen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Hail! Great Parent of us all (The Fairy Queen)
Last played on
Now the night is chac'd away (The Fairy Queen)
Henry Purcell
Now the night is chac'd away (The Fairy Queen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Now the night is chac'd away (The Fairy Queen)
Last played on
Dido & Aeneas: Overture
Henry Purcell
Dido & Aeneas: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Dido & Aeneas: Overture
Last played on
O magnum mysterium
Morten Lauridsen
O magnum mysterium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfmj.jpglink
O magnum mysterium
Last played on
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Ralph Blane
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y007.jpglink
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Last played on
Mass for 4 voices (Agnus Dei)
William Byrd
Mass for 4 voices (Agnus Dei)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
Mass for 4 voices (Agnus Dei)
Last played on
The Spirit of Tallis
Christopher Monks
The Spirit of Tallis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y01x.jpglink
The Spirit of Tallis
Last played on
The Banks of my own Lovely Lee
Ireland.Traditional, Armonico Consort & Christopher Monks
The Banks of my own Lovely Lee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y007.jpglink
The Banks of my own Lovely Lee
Composer
Last played on
Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen (Cantata No 51)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen (Cantata No 51)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen (Cantata No 51)
Last played on
Greensleeves
Trad, Armonico Consort & Christopher Monks
Greensleeves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y007.jpglink
Greensleeves
Composer
Last played on
She moved through the fair
Trad.
She moved through the fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y007.jpglink
She moved through the fair
Last played on
Mass
Francesco Scarlatti
Mass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj2v.jpglink
Mass
Last played on
Lighten our darkness
Charles Villiers Stanford
Lighten our darkness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
Lighten our darkness
Director
Last played on
Dido and Aeneas - To the hills & the vales [chorus]
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas - To the hills & the vales [chorus]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Dido and Aeneas - To the hills & the vales [chorus]
Last played on
The Lamb
John Tavener
The Lamb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
The Lamb
Last played on
Dido & Aeneas, Overture and Great minds against themselves conspire
Henry Purcell
Dido & Aeneas, Overture and Great minds against themselves conspire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Dido & Aeneas, Overture and Great minds against themselves conspire
Last played on
Eternal source of light divine (Birthday Ode for Queen Anne)
Crispian Steele‐Perkins
Eternal source of light divine (Birthday Ode for Queen Anne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww90p.jpglink
Eternal source of light divine (Birthday Ode for Queen Anne)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Christopher Monks
Back to artist