Julia Kent is a Canadian, New York City-based, Vancouver, British Columbia-born, cellist and composer. She has performed as a member of Rasputina and with Antony and the Johnsons.

She creates music using looped cello, found sounds, and electronics. In 2007, she released "Delay," her first solo album, on Important Records. An EP, Last Day in July, was released for commercial distribution in 2010, and a second full-length record, Green and Grey, in 2011, on Tin Angel.

In 2013 Kent moved to The Leaf Label, releasing her third solo album, Character, in March. Her album Asperities was released on Leaf on 30 October 2015. Kent spoke about the album in an interview, saying "I was thinking about the concept of difficulty. Whether in life or in nature - of conflict, of being troubled. The idea of friction. Also in geology, an asperity is some part of a faultline that doesn’t move which can create an earthquake, which is quite an evocative concept…In the music there is an inherent sense of dissonance; that things are too close for comfort. More generally, it seems like a particularly dark time in the world right now, and I think that definitely had an influence too".