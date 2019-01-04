T’Pau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049txqh.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63721b20-b058-4176-a057-50dcd8044af6
T’Pau Biography (Wikipedia)
T'Pau is a British pop group led by singer Carol Decker. They had a string of Top 40 hits in the UK in the late 1980s, most notably "China in Your Hand", "Heart and Soul" and "Valentine", and several hits in Europe, before disbanding in the early 1990s. Decker still performs under the name T'Pau at solo shows and 1980s nostalgia concerts, and in 2013 she reunited with original bandmember and co-songwriter Ronnie Rogers for a 25th anniversary UK tour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
T’Pau Performances & Interviews
T’Pau Tracks
Sort by
Heart And Soul
T’Pau
Heart And Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txqh.jpglink
Heart And Soul
Last played on
China In Your Hand
T’Pau
China In Your Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05r6mh7.jpglink
China In Your Hand
Last played on
Bridge of Spies
T’Pau
Bridge of Spies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txqh.jpglink
Bridge of Spies
Last played on
Playlists featuring T’Pau
T’Pau Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels: Support Your Local Gig Venues
-
How school orchestras and Black Sabbath inspired Boy Azooga
-
K-Klass interviewed at Lakefest
-
"The Grammy's were huge for us, because it wasn't so televised back then" - Salt-N-Pepa recall breaking America
-
"We've even had couples therapy!" - Rap legends Salt-N-Pepa open up about their friendship and career
-
Salt N Pepa talk Fights, Stalkers, Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma
Back to artist