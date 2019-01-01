GaelleUS dance/house vocalist Gaelle Adisson. Born 15 March 1974
Gaelle
1974-03-15
Gaelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaelle Adisson is an urban, deep house, and downtempo singer/songwriter/producer born in New Jersey.
