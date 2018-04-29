Damon Fox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6371c762-6c97-4225-b343-cffc886b41b5
Damon Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Damon Fox is a Los Angeles multi-instrumentalist/songwriter/producer. He is primarily recognized as the lead singer, keyboardist, and mastermind of the psychedelic prog metal outfit Bigelf. His analog flair and vintage sonic alchemy can be heard on several platinum albums, including Alicia Keys’ As I Am and Christina Aguilera's Stripped and Back To Basics. Damon’s keyboards also appear on releases from Matt Sorum (Guns & Roses), Cheap Trick, and Courtney Love. He is currently a member of the British rock band The Cult and continues to tour worldwide with Bigelf.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Damon Fox Tracks
Sort by
Packing Up
Damon Fox
Packing Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Packing Up
Last played on
Damon Fox Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist