Damon Fox is a Los Angeles multi-instrumentalist/songwriter/producer. He is primarily recognized as the lead singer, keyboardist, and mastermind of the psychedelic prog metal outfit Bigelf. His analog flair and vintage sonic alchemy can be heard on several platinum albums, including Alicia Keys’ As I Am and Christina Aguilera's Stripped and Back To Basics. Damon’s keyboards also appear on releases from Matt Sorum (Guns & Roses), Cheap Trick, and Courtney Love. He is currently a member of the British rock band The Cult and continues to tour worldwide with Bigelf.