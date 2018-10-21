DelilahBritish singer, appears on "Time" by Chase & Status. Born 23 September 1990
Delilah Biography (Wikipedia)
Paloma Ayana Stoecker (born 23 September 1990), who records under the mononym Delilah, is a British singer-songwriter. Born in Paris, France, Delilah moved to Hackney, London, England, at an early age where she later attended City and Islington College. After sending demos to Island Records she caught the attention of industry executives at major record labels and signed to Atlantic Records at the age of seventeen.
In 2011, she collaborated with Chase & Status on the single "Time". Her first solo song "Go", was officially released on 25 September 2011, whilst previously being available for digital download. Her debut album From the Roots Up was released on 30 July 2012 and peaked at number five in the UK album charts.
Delilah Tracks
Breathe
Rope (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 6 May 2011) (feat. Delilah)
Time (feat. Delilah)
Inside My Love
Time (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2011) (feat. Delilah)
So (S.P.Y. Remix)
Go (S.P.Y Remix)
Inside My Love (Redlight Remix)
Delilah Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
