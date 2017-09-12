David LoweAka Dreamcatcher. Born 11 April 1959
David Lowe
1959-04-11
David Lowe Biography (Wikipedia)
David Lowe (born 11 April 1959) is an English composer and music producer. His work comprises primarily of music for television, radio, commercials and idents. Lowe is probably best known for his extensive work on theme tunes for bulletins and programmes for BBC News.
David Lowe Performances & Interviews
David Lowe Tracks
Comedy Tonight, They're Playing Our Song, If He Really Knew Me
David Lowe
Comedy Tonight, They're Playing Our Song, If He Really Knew Me
Take The 'A' Train
David Lowe
Take The 'A' Train
Take The 'A' Train
Fernando
David Lowe
Fernando
Fernando
Grand Designs
David Lowe
Grand Designs
Grand Designs
If You Really Knew Me
David Lowe
If You Really Knew Me
If You Really Knew Me
They're Playing Our Song
David Lowe
They're Playing Our Song
They're Playing Our Song
Comedy Tonight
David Lowe
Comedy Tonight
Comedy Tonight
Me And My Girl
David Lowe
Me And My Girl
Me And My Girl
