Richard Lamar Hawk (born January 22, 1998), known professionally as Silentó or Prince Silentó, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He is best known for his debut single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)", which charted at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100. He later released a project titled Fresh Outta High School in August 2018 after some delay. He is a native of Stone Mountain, Georgia.