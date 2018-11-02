SilentóBorn 22 January 1998
Silentó
1998-01-22
Silentó Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Lamar Hawk (born January 22, 1998), known professionally as Silentó or Prince Silentó, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He is best known for his debut single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)", which charted at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100. He later released a project titled Fresh Outta High School in August 2018 after some delay. He is a native of Stone Mountain, Georgia.
Silentó Tracks
Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)
Silentó
Silentó
Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)
Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)
Dessert (feat. Silentó)
Dawin
Dawin
Dessert (feat. Silentó)
Dessert (feat. Silentó)
Watch Me
Silentó
Watch Me
Watch Me
Watch Me (Bad Royale Remix)
Silentó
Silentó
Watch Me (Bad Royale Remix)
Watch Me (Bad Royale Remix)
Watch Me Vs The Banger
Silentó
Silentó
Watch Me Vs The Banger
Watch Me Vs The Banger
Dessert (Remix) (feat. Silentó)
Dawin
Dawin
Dessert (Remix) (feat. Silentó)
Dessert (Remix) (feat. Silentó)
