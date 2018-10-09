Conte CandoliBorn 12 July 1927. Died 14 December 2001
Conte Candoli
1927-07-12
Conte Candoli Biography (Wikipedia)
Secondo "Conte" Candoli (July 12, 1927 – December 14, 2001) was an American jazz trumpeter based on the West Coast. He played in the big bands of Woody Herman, Stan Kenton, Benny Goodman, and Dizzy Gillespie, and in Doc Severinsen's NBC Orchestra on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. He played with Gerry Mulligan, and on Frank Sinatra's TV specials. He also recorded with Supersax, a Charlie Parker tribute band that consisted of a saxophone quintet, the rhythm section, and either a trumpet or trombone.
Conte Candoli Tracks
Conversation
Frank Rosolino
Conversation
Conversation
Like Someone in Love
Frank Rosolino
Like Someone in Love
Like Someone in Love
Fine And Dandy
Conte Candoli
Fine And Dandy
Fine And Dandy
Macedonia
Conte Candoli
Macedonia
Macedonia
On The Alamo
Conte Candoli
On The Alamo
On The Alamo
I'm Glad There Is You
Stan Kenton
I'm Glad There Is You
I'm Glad There Is You
Lover Man
Don Dennis
Lover Man
Lover Man
Composer
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Conte Candoli
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Composer
Skylark
Med Flory
Skylark
Skylark
My Lady
Stan Kenton
My Lady
My Lady
Shine
Stan Getz
Shine
Shine
