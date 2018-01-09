Francis GrierBorn 1955
Francis Grier Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Grier (born 1955) is an English choral and vocal classical composer and psychoanalyst.
He was a chorister at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, music scholar at Eton College, and organ scholar at King's College, Cambridge, then Assistant Organist and then Organist (1981-5) of Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford. He made many recordings and broadcasts as organist and choir director, including playing La Nativité du Seigneur by Olivier Messiaen at the first ever Prom concert given over to a solo performer.
As chamber music pianist he has been playing with the soprano Dorothee Jansen in the Jansen-Grier-Duo since their inaugural recital in summer 2000.
As a composer he has written much for the Anglican choral tradition and several large-scale works. He has also written many instrumental pieces.
His latest work, The Passion, for chorus, soloists and orchestra, received its premiere in March 2006 in Minneapolis by the VocalEssence Ensemble Singers, directed by Philip Brunelle. The work received its UK premiere the following month in Cambridge by the BBC Singers.
Francis Grier Tracks
Sort by
Am Tage aller Seelen, D.343
Magnificat and Nunc dimittis in G minor Z.231
Te Deum
Coronation Te Deum
Wir haben schwerlich
Salve regina
The voice of my beloved
Coronation Te Deum
Evening Service in G minor
O God, Thou Hast Cast Us Out Z36
Prayer
Prayer the Church's banquet
I look from afar
My breath lies quiet
Thou, O God, art praised in Sion - anthem for chorus and organ
God Who Made The Earth And Sky
Past BBC Events
Proms 1985: Prom 32
Proms 1979: Prom 47
Francis Grier Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Grieving, weeping, and mourning.
-
Hallelujah from Handel's Messiah
-
'Easter Hymn' from Cavalleria Rusticana (Mascagni)
-
Ding! Dong! Merrily On High
-
Thomas Trotter Introduces the Organ at King's College Cambridge
-
Proms interval talk: Life in the Choir of King's College, Cambridge
-
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem (Pie Jesu)