Francis Grier (born 1955) is an English choral and vocal classical composer and psychoanalyst.

He was a chorister at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, music scholar at Eton College, and organ scholar at King's College, Cambridge, then Assistant Organist and then Organist (1981-5) of Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford. He made many recordings and broadcasts as organist and choir director, including playing La Nativité du Seigneur by Olivier Messiaen at the first ever Prom concert given over to a solo performer.

As chamber music pianist he has been playing with the soprano Dorothee Jansen in the Jansen-Grier-Duo since their inaugural recital in summer 2000.

As a composer he has written much for the Anglican choral tradition and several large-scale works. He has also written many instrumental pieces.

His latest work, The Passion, for chorus, soloists and orchestra, received its premiere in March 2006 in Minneapolis by the VocalEssence Ensemble Singers, directed by Philip Brunelle. The work received its UK premiere the following month in Cambridge by the BBC Singers.