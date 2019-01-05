The UpbeatsNew Zealand drum n bass duo. Formed 2000
The Upbeats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04vjbzt.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63630fb9-5d2b-43a5-8e98-b85bb773b258
The Upbeats Performances & Interviews
The Upbeats Tracks
Sort by
Dead Limit (Noisia's 'Outer Edges' Remix)
Noisia
Dead Limit (Noisia's 'Outer Edges' Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vyh7j.jpglink
Dead Limit (Noisia's 'Outer Edges' Remix)
Last played on
Punks
The Upbeats
Punks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Punks
Last played on
Shibuya Pet Store
The Upbeats
Shibuya Pet Store
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Shibuya Pet Store
Last played on
Beyond Reality
The Upbeats
Beyond Reality
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Undertaker
The Upbeats
Undertaker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Undertaker
Last played on
Gamma Ray
The Upbeats
Gamma Ray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Gamma Ray
Last played on
Necking
The Upbeats
Necking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Necking
Last played on
Externumator
The Upbeats
Externumator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Trauma
The Upbeats
Trauma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Trauma
Last played on
Dustup
Noisia
Dustup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vyh7j.jpglink
Dustup
Last played on
Abduction (The Upbeats Remix)
Black Sun Empire
Abduction (The Upbeats Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n320x.jpglink
Abduction (The Upbeats Remix)
Last played on
Hold Down
The Upbeats
Hold Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Hold Down
Last played on
Dr Kink
The Upbeats
Dr Kink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Dr Kink
Last played on
Ethers
The Upbeats
Ethers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Ethers
Last played on
DOOM (BSE Remix)
The Upbeats
DOOM (BSE Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
DOOM (BSE Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Dungeon (Malux Remix)
The Upbeats
Dungeon (Malux Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Dungeon (Malux Remix)
Last played on
Babylon (Rockwell Remix)
Foreign Beggars
Babylon (Rockwell Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0ym.jpglink
Babylon (Rockwell Remix)
Last played on
Def Crescent (Neonlight & Wintermute Remix)
The Upbeats
Def Crescent (Neonlight & Wintermute Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Def Crescent (Neonlight & Wintermute Remix)
Last played on
Dead Limit
Noisia
Dead Limit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vyh7j.jpglink
Dead Limit
Last played on
Veiled
The Upbeats
Veiled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Veiled
Last played on
Cauldron
The Upbeats
Cauldron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Cauldron
Last played on
Joyrider
The Upbeats
Joyrider
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Joyrider
Last played on
De-Evolution
The Upbeats
De-Evolution
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
De-Evolution
Last played on
Elevator
The Upbeats
Elevator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Elevator
Last played on
Lights x Dead Limit
The Prototypes
Lights x Dead Limit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww6lp.jpglink
Lights x Dead Limit
Last played on
DOOM
The Upbeats
DOOM
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
DOOM
Last played on
Def Crescent (Neonlight & Wintermute Remix)
The Upbeats
Def Crescent (Neonlight & Wintermute Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Def Crescent (Neonlight & Wintermute Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Pharaoh
The Upbeats
Pharaoh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Pharaoh
Last played on
Mediums
The Upbeats
Mediums
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Mediums
Last played on
Def Crescent
The Upbeats
Def Crescent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Def Crescent
Last played on
Dungeon
The Upbeats
Dungeon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vjbzt.jpglink
Dungeon
Last played on
Dead Limit (Turntable Mashup)
Noisia
Dead Limit (Turntable Mashup)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vyh7j.jpglink
Dead Limit (Turntable Mashup)
Last played on
The Upbeats Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist