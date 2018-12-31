Marielle Labèque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p037h70j.jpg
1952-03-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63601f6e-a411-4ce5-af09-fd88b7c08fb2
Marielle Labèque Biography (Wikipedia)
The Labèque sisters, Katia (born 11 March 1950) and Marielle (born 6 March 1952), are an internationally known French piano duo.
Marielle Labèque Performances & Interviews
Marielle Labèque Tracks
Has Anyone Seen Joe? (Blue Monday)
George Gershwin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Nazareno for 2 pianos and orchestra
Osvaldo Golijov
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbt.jpglink
Petite suite for piano duet
Claude Debussy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Le jardin féerique (Mother Goose)
Maurice Ravel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Laideronnette, imperatrice des Pagodes (Mother Goose)
Maurice Ravel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Sarabanda, arr for fortepianos and viola da gamba
Bernardo Zala Galdeano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h6t7.jpglink
The Twins (Prague)
Max Richter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
The Chase
Philip Glass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Concerto No 1 in E major for two pianos (3rd mt)
Felix Mendelssohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Caribe
Michel Camilo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxmr.jpglink
Maple Leaf Rag
Scott Joplin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnz.jpglink
Jeux d'Enfants: La Toupie
Georges Bizet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Scaramouche, Suite for Two Pianos: iii. Brazileira
Darius Milhaud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br460.jpglink
Magnetic Rag
Scott Joplin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnz.jpglink
Pavane de la belle au bois dormant (Ma mère l'oye for piano duet)
Maurice Ravel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Honky-Tonk arr Jeanneau
Billy Mayerl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtn9h.jpglink
3 Easy Pieces for Piano Duet (II. Waltz)
Igor Stravinsky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No 5 in F sharp minor
Johannes Brahms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
En blanc et noir for 2 pianos
Claude Debussy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Menuet antique
Maurice Ravel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Songs from West Side Story arr Kostal (America)
Leonard Bernstein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Kitty-valse (Dolly Suite, Op 56)
Gabriel Fauré
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Laideronnette, impératrice des pagodes (Ma mère l'oye for piano duet)
Maurice Ravel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Petit Poucet (Ma mère l'oye for piano duet)
Maurice Ravel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Scaramouche, Op 165b
Darius Milhaud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br460.jpglink
Five Easy Pieces for Piano Duet
Igor Stravinsky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Hungarian Dances nos. 1, 3. 2
Johannes Brahms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Four Movements for Two Pianos: 4th movement
Philip Glass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Le Jardin feerique from Ma Mere Loye
Maurice Ravel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Concerto in D minor for 2 pianos
Francis Poulenc
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Dolly Suite: Le pas espagnol
Gabriel Fauré
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Le jardin de Dolly (Dolly Suite, Op 56)
Gabriel Fauré
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Mi-a-ou (Dolly Suite, Op 56)
Gabriel Fauré
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Berceuse (Dolly Suite, Op 56)
Gabriel Fauré
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Girls with red shoes
John McLaughlin, Katia Labèque & Marielle Labèque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h6t7.jpglink
Waltz in A flat major for piano duet, Op 39 No 15
Johannes Brahms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra Op 88a; 3rd mvt Adagio ma non troppo
Max Bruch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Jet Song from West Side Story (arr. for 2 pianos)
Leonard Bernstein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Maple Leaf Rag
Scott Joplin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnz.jpglink
Itaipu (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17)
Philip Glass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgs0.jpglink
Trois Pieces en forme de poire: En Plus
Erik Satie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Upcoming Events
9
Apr
2019
Marielle Labeque, Katia And Marielle Labeque, Katia Labèque, David Chalmin and Bryce Dessner
Barbican Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Katia and Marielle Labèque perform Philip Glass
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edw2mb
Barbican, London
2017-01-28T05:54:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04m6z3m.jpg
28
Jan
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Katia and Marielle Labèque perform Philip Glass
20:00
Barbican, London
Proms 2015: Prom 18: Katia and Marielle Labèque
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en6j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-31T05:54:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm7n9.jpg
31
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 18: Katia and Marielle Labèque
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezn9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-17T05:54:24
17
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 32 - Multiple Pianos Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev4c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-09T05:54:24
9
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 32 - Multiple Pianos Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2009
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exm8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-17T05:54:24
17
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2009
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist