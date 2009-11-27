James WarrenEnglish singer and guitarist. Born 25 August 1951
James Warren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-08-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/635fac8a-692e-4fa3-8a76-7344370dd4bc
James Warren Performances & Interviews
- James Warren - My '70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l496p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l496p.jpg2015-03-02T11:05:00.000ZJames Warren, singer and bassist with The Korgis, remembers the decade.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02l497c
James Warren - My '70s
James Warren Tracks
Sort by
Simple Minds
James Warren
Simple Minds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Minds
Last played on
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
James Warren, The Korgis
100 Club, London, UK
Back to artist