Sezen AksuBorn 13 July 1954
Sezen Aksu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-07-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/635e2a34-a566-47c4-b61d-fa5d203856aa
Sezen Aksu Biography (Wikipedia)
Sezen Aksu (born Fatma Sezen Yıldırım; 13 July 1954) is a Turkish pop music singer, songwriter and producer who has sold over 40 million albums worldwide. Her nicknames include the "Queen of Turkish Pop" and Minik Serçe ("Little Sparrow").
Aksu's influence on Turkish pop and world music has continued since her debut in 1975, and has been reinforced by her patronage of and collaboration with many other musicians, including Sertab Erener, Şebnem Ferah, Aşkın Nur Yengi, Hande Yener, and Levent Yüksel. Her work with Tarkan resulted in continental hits like "Şımarık" and "Şıkıdım" and her collaboration with Goran Bregovic widened her international audience.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sezen Aksu Tracks
Sort by
Aska Sukrederim
Sezen Aksu
Aska Sukrederim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aska Sukrederim
Last played on
Vay
Sezen Aksu
Vay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vay
Ah Felek Yordun Beni
Sezen Aksu
Ah Felek Yordun Beni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ah Felek Yordun Beni
Balli
Sezen Aksu
Balli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balli
Gozlerine Goz Degmis
Sezen Aksu
Gozlerine Goz Degmis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gozlerine Goz Degmis
Last played on
Kavaklar
Sezen Aksu
Kavaklar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kavaklar
Last played on
Sor Beni (5:45)
Sezen Aksu
Sor Beni (5:45)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sor Beni (5:45)
Last played on
Adi Menekse
Sezen Aksu
Adi Menekse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adi Menekse
Last played on
O Sensin
Sezen Aksu
O Sensin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Sensin
Last played on
Sezen Aksu Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist