X-Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/635da8c0-f19a-41b9-8764-fd80306b4159
X-Dream Biography (Wikipedia)
X-Dream are Marcus Christopher Maichel (born May 1968) and Jan Müller (born February 1970); they are also known as Rough and Rush. They are some of the cult hit producers of psychedelic trance music and hail from Hamburg, Germany.
The latest X-Dream album, We Interface, includes vocals from American singer Ariel Electron.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
X-Dream Tracks
Sort by
Be Free
X-Dream
Be Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Free
Last played on
We Don't Give A
X-Dream
We Don't Give A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Don't Give A
Last played on
X-Dream Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist