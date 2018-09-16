Papa DeeBorn 13 July 1966
Papa Dee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-07-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/635c4205-b466-4f28-b7a9-6af7bb37ea5f
Papa Dee Biography (Wikipedia)
David Christopher Daniel Wahlgren (born 13 July 1966), better known by the stage name Papa Dee, is a Swedish rap, ragga and dancehall musician. His most commercially successful track is his version of the Cat Stevens song "The First Cut Is the Deepest".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Papa Dee Tracks
Sort by
Orange Street
Papa Dee
Orange Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orange Street
Last played on
Papa Dee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist