GRADES Biography (Wikipedia)
Grades (born Daniel Traynor) is an English producer, songwriter and DJ based in London. His music encompasses elements of R&B, Hip Hop, 2step, House and Electronic.
GRADES Tracks
Torn Apart
Bastille
Crocodile Tears
GRADES
If You Let Me (feat. GRADES)
Sinead Harnett
Benediction (Grades Remix) (feat. Ali Love)
Hot Natured
Detour City (Grades Remix)
Merlin
King
GRADES
Freedom
GRADES
Touch (Grades Remix)
Shura
Crocodile Tears (Cause & Affect Remix)
GRADES
Green & Gold (Grades Edit)
Lianne La Havas
King (Culture Shock Remix)
GRADES
King (Culture Shock Remix)
GRADES
Bloodsport (Grades Remix)
Raleigh Ritchie
