Dave WakelingBorn 19 February 1956
Dave Wakeling
Dave Wakeling Biography (Wikipedia)
David Wakeling (born 19 February 1956 in Birmingham, England) is an English pop musician, known for his work with the band The Beat (known in North America as The English Beat), and General Public.
Dave Wakeling Tracks
Mirror In The Bathroom (The Biggest Weekend 2018) (feat. Dave Wakeling)
The Beat
Mirror In The Bathroom (The Biggest Weekend 2018) (feat. Dave Wakeling)
Mirror In The Bathroom (The Biggest Weekend 2018) (feat. Dave Wakeling)
Tears Of A Clown (The Biggest Weekend 2018) (feat. Dave Wakeling)
The Beat
Tears Of A Clown (The Biggest Weekend 2018) (feat. Dave Wakeling)
Tears Of A Clown (The Biggest Weekend 2018) (feat. Dave Wakeling)
The Love You Give
The Beat
The Love You Give
The Love You Give
How Can You Stand There?
The Beat
How Can You Stand There?
How Can You Stand There?
How Can You Stand There?
The Beat starring Dave Wakeling
How Can You Stand There?
How Can You Stand There?
Tears Of A Clown (feat. Dave Wakeling)
The Beat
Tears Of A Clown (feat. Dave Wakeling)
Tears Of A Clown (feat. Dave Wakeling)
Mirror In The Bathroom (feat. Dave Wakeling)
The Beat
Mirror In The Bathroom (feat. Dave Wakeling)
Mirror In The Bathroom (feat. Dave Wakeling)
Hands Off She's Mine (feat. Dave Wakeling)
The Beat
Hands Off She's Mine (feat. Dave Wakeling)
Hands Off She's Mine (feat. Dave Wakeling)
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
2018-05-26T06:23:21
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
Dave Wakeling Links
