Sara Martin1920s US blues singer. Born 18 June 1884. Died 24 May 1955
Sara Martin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1884-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63549d1d-1c71-4464-b756-8d38a0c422b4
Sara Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Sara Martin (June 18, 1884 – May 24, 1955) was an American blues singer, in her time one of the most popular of the classic blues singers. She was billed as "The Famous Moanin' Mama" and "The Colored Sophie Tucker". She made many recordings, including a few under the names Margaret Johnson and Sally Roberts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sara Martin Tracks
Sort by
T'ain't Nobody's Business If I Do
Sara Martin
T'ain't Nobody's Business If I Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
T'ain't Nobody's Business If I Do
Last played on
Death Sting me Blues
Sara Martin
Death Sting me Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Death Sting me Blues
Last played on
Sara Martin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist