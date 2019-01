Three Loco (stylized as ¡Three Loco!) is an American comedy hip hop group composed of Andy Milonakis, Simon Rex (Dirt Nasty), and Horst Simco (Riff Raff). The trio has proclaimed themselves as the "Holy Trinity of hip-hop".

