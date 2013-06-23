Three LocoFormed 2011. Disbanded 2014
Three Loco (stylized as ¡Three Loco!) is an American comedy hip hop group composed of Andy Milonakis, Simon Rex (Dirt Nasty), and Horst Simco (Riff Raff). The trio has proclaimed themselves as the "Holy Trinity of hip-hop".
