Childhood are an English rock band, formed in 2010 in Nottingham by South Londoners Ben Romans-Hopcraft and Leo Dobsen while studying at the University of Nottingham.

The duo first gained attention after uploading a couple of demos online. After recruiting bassist Daniel Salamons and drummer Daniel Ajegbo, the band gigged around Nottingham before signing to Marathon Artists / House Anxiety and released their debut single Blue Velvet in October 2012. Following the departure of Daniel Ajegbo and re-basing themselves in South London, the band recruited Jonny Williams and released second single Solemn Skies on 10 June 2013. The single was produced by Rory Attwell, formerly of Test Icicles.

The band released their debut album Lacuna on 11 August 2014. Produced by Dan Carey, the album was preceded by the single Falls Away in June.

On 24 April 2015, the band revealed that Thomas Tomaski was now the band's bass player - despite updating the band's lineup information on their Facebook page, the band never announced or confirmed the departure of Daniel Salamons.