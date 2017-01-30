Brian WilsonBeach Boys co-founder. Born 20 June 1942
Brian Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Douglas Wilson (born June 20, 1942) is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who co-founded the Beach Boys. After signing with Capitol Records in 1962, Wilson wrote or co-wrote more than two dozen Top 40 hits for the group. In addition to his unorthodox approaches to pop composition and mastery of recording techniques, Wilson is known for his lifelong struggles with mental illness. He is often referred to as a "genius" and is widely acknowledged as one of the most innovative and significant songwriters of the late 20th century.
The Beach Boys were formed by Wilson with his brothers Carl and Dennis, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. Brian, who grew up influenced by 1950s rock and roll and jazz-based vocal groups, originally functioned as the band's songwriter, producer, co-lead vocalist, bassist, keyboardist, and de facto leader. In 1965, he suffered a nervous breakdown and stopped touring with the group, which led to more personal work such as Pet Sounds (1966) and the unfinished Smile. As his mental health deteriorated, his contributions to the band diminished, and over the next decade, he was reputed for his reclusive lifestyle and substance abuse. Following a 1992 court-ordered removal from the care of psychologist Eugene Landy, Wilson started receiving conventional medical treatment, and in the late 1990s, he began performing and recording consistently as a solo artist. He remains a member of the Beach Boys' corporation, Brother Records Inc.
- Brian Wilson talks to Clare Crane about the making of Pet Soundshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tnxlc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tnxlc.jpg2018-01-12T12:56:00.000ZBrian Wilson talks to Clare Crane about the making of Pet Sounds and playing it live.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05tnx90
Brian Wilson talks to Clare Crane about the making of Pet Sounds
- Brian Wilson: "When I heard The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul' I knew I had to do something just as good"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fm6wh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fm6wh.jpg2016-11-08T16:25:00.000ZBrian Wilson talks about The Beach Boys album 'Pet Sounds' on its 50th anniversary.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fm708
Brian Wilson: "When I heard The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul' I knew I had to do something just as good"
- Mary Anne Interviews Brian Wilsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xbpmc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xbpmc.jpg2016-06-05T07:30:00.000ZBrian joins Mary Anne to reflect on the early days, the making of the Beach Boys' eleventh studio album, and gives tips for up-and-coming artists in 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xbpmf
Mary Anne Interviews Brian Wilson
- Brian Wilson: "I taught my mother and father how to harmonize with me"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xbpfj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xbpfj.jpg2016-06-05T05:31:00.000ZBrian Wilson talks to Mary Anne Hobbs....https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xbpfw
Brian Wilson: "I taught my mother and father how to harmonize with me"
- Brian Wilsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wc1tj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wc1tj.jpg2016-05-29T16:01:00.000ZJohnnie Walker caught up with the incredible Brian Wilson to chat all things 70shttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wc1tk
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson Tracks
Sort by
The Right Time
In My Room
Love And Mercy
God Only Knows (BBC Music)
Don't talk (put your head on my shoulder)
Your Imagination
Do It Again (live)
In Blue Hawaii
God Only Knows
Sail Away (feat. Blondie Chaplin & Al Jardine)
God Only Knows (arr. Tom Richards)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Macarthur Park (feat. Brian Wilson)
Love And Mercy (Live)
Christmasey
LOVE AND MERCY
Caroline, No
Good Vibrations
Heroes And Villains
God Only Knows
Falling Apart (feat. Brian Wilson)
The Right Time
On The Island
Saturday Night
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2005
Latest Brian Wilson News
Brian Wilson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Beatles History from The Quarrymen to The Maharishi
-
"John worried how he'd be remembered"
-
The Beach Boys - it's an Emergency!
-
Sir Paul McCartney talks to Jo and Simon
-
Will Paul McCartney listen to his daughters and play Glastonbury next year?
-
Will Paul McCartney be duetting with Taylor Swift on his new album?
-
Paul McCartney: "Dark Side Of The Moon was an inspiration for this album, but don't call it concept!"
-
What was Paul McCartney persuaded to do for the first time in 60 years by James Corden?
-
Humphrey Ocean: My journey from punk to painter
-
When John Met Yoko