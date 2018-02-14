Cheb MamiBorn 11 July 1966
Cheb Mami
1966-07-11
Cheb Mami Biography (Wikipedia)
Mohamed Khelifati (Arabic: محمد خليفاتي, muḥammad khalīfātī), better known by his stage name Cheb Mami (Arabic: شاب مامي, shābb māmī, born 11 July 1966), is an Algerian musician and singer-songwriter. He sings and speaks in Algerian Arabic and sometimes in French or Eastern Arabic dialects.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Desert Rose (feat. Cheb Mami)
Sting
Desert Rose (feat. Cheb Mami)
Desert Rose (feat. Cheb Mami)
Desert Rose (feat. Cheb Mami)
Sting
Desert Rose (feat. Cheb Mami)
Desert Rose (feat. Cheb Mami)
Viens Habibi
Cheb Mami
Viens Habibi
Viens Habibi
Le Rai C'est Chic
Cheb Mami
Le Rai C'est Chic
Le Rai C'est Chic
