Mohamed Khelifati (Arabic: محمد خليفاتي‎, muḥammad khalīfātī), better known by his stage name Cheb Mami (Arabic: شاب مامي‎, shābb māmī, born 11 July 1966), is an Algerian musician and singer-songwriter. He sings and speaks in Algerian Arabic and sometimes in French or Eastern Arabic dialects.