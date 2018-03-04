Leo Green
Leo Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Leo Green (30 August 1972) is a British musician, broadcaster, producer, actor, musical arranger, and concert promoter.[citation needed]
Leo Green Performances & Interviews
Why Leo Green Loves The 1950s
Leo Green takes Steve Wright back to the '50s
Leo Green Tracks
She
Leo Green
She
She
Let It Be
Leo Green
Let It Be
Let It Be
UNCHAINED MELODY
BBC Concert Orchestra C/B Michael England & Leo Green
UNCHAINED MELODY
UNCHAINED MELODY
Ballad Medley
Leo Green
Ballad Medley
Ballad Medley
Cloud 9
Leo Green
Cloud 9
Cloud 9
Love's Theme
Leo Green
Love's Theme
Love's Theme
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Happy Birthday Dame Cleo Laine!
Town Hall, Birmingham
2017-11-29T05:46:54
29
Nov
2017
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Happy Birthday Dame Cleo Laine!
Town Hall, Birmingham
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Our Great Arrangers
The Mermaid, London
2017-07-28T05:46:54
28
Jul
2017
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Our Great Arrangers
The Mermaid, London
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Fabulous Films of the Fifties
Hackney Empire
2016-02-24T05:46:54
24
Feb
2016
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Fabulous Films of the Fifties
Hackney Empire
