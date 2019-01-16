Béatrice Gobin
Béatrice Gobin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/634a133e-e0c8-4fcd-af69-4c438452a22c
Béatrice Gobin Tracks
Sort by
L'Assunzione della Beata Vergine: Dolce nome, amato figlio
Alessandro Scarlatti
L'Assunzione della Beata Vergine: Dolce nome, amato figlio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3kl.jpglink
L'Assunzione della Beata Vergine: Dolce nome, amato figlio
Conductor
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist