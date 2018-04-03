Michele EspositoComposer. Born 29 September 1855. Died 19 November 1929
Michele Esposito
1855-09-29
Michele Esposito Biography (Wikipedia)
Michele Esposito (29 September 1855 – 19 November 1929) was an Italian musical composer, conductor and pianist who spent most of his professional life in Dublin, Ireland.
Michele Esposito Tracks
The lark in the clear air
Michele Esposito
The lark in the clear air
The lark in the clear air
