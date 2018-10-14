William SchumanBorn 4 August 1910. Died 15 February 1992
William Schuman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05kyss6.jpg
1910-08-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63450091-fa4a-4d41-9c27-064fba0ae7a6
William Schuman Biography (Wikipedia)
William Howard Schuman (August 4, 1910 – February 15, 1992) was an American composer and arts administrator.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Schuman Performances & Interviews
William Schuman Tracks
Sort by
New England Triptych
William Schuman
New England Triptych
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
New England Triptych
Last played on
American Festival Overture
William Schuman
American Festival Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
American Festival Overture
Last played on
Chester [New England Triptych]
William Schuman
Chester [New England Triptych]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Chester [New England Triptych]
Last played on
Variations on America
Charles Ives
Variations on America
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br12k.jpglink
Variations on America
Last played on
Variations on "America"
Charles Ives
Variations on "America"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br12k.jpglink
Variations on "America"
Last played on
Symphony No 3 in C major, Op 52
William Schuman
Symphony No 3 in C major, Op 52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Symphony No 3 in C major, Op 52
Last played on
American festival overture
William Schuman
American festival overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
American festival overture
Last played on
Symphony no.5 2nd movement
W Schuman & NYPO, Leonard Bernstein
Symphony no.5 2nd movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony no.5 2nd movement
Performer
Last played on
Never leave me (The Mighty Casey)
William Schuman
Never leave me (The Mighty Casey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Never leave me (The Mighty Casey)
Singer
Last played on
Symphony for strings (Symphony no.5)
William Schuman
Symphony for strings (Symphony no.5)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Symphony for strings (Symphony no.5)
Last played on
Carols of Death – To All, to Each
William Schuman
Carols of Death – To All, to Each
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Carols of Death – To All, to Each
Last played on
3 Carols of Death
William Schuman
3 Carols of Death
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
3 Carols of Death
Last played on
Symphony no. 10 (American muse)
William Schuman
Symphony no. 10 (American muse)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Symphony no. 10 (American muse)
A Question of Taste [opera in 1 act]
William Schuman
A Question of Taste [opera in 1 act]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Quartet no. 5 for strings
William Schuman
Quartet no. 5 for strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Quartet no. 5 for strings
Mail order madrigals for chorus SATB
William Schuman
Mail order madrigals for chorus SATB
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Concerto on old English rounds for viola, female chorus and orchestra
William Schuman
Concerto on old English rounds for viola, female chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Concerto for violin
William Schuman
Concerto for violin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Concerto for violin
The Mighty Casey - Baseball opera
William Schuman
The Mighty Casey - Baseball opera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
The Mighty Casey - Baseball opera
3 Carols of death [Whitman] for chorus [SATB]
William Schuman
3 Carols of death [Whitman] for chorus [SATB]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
New England triptych
William Schuman
New England triptych
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
New England triptych
A Free Song (Secular Cantata No 2) for chorus and orchestra
William Schuman
A Free Song (Secular Cantata No 2) for chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Quartettino for 4 bassoons
William Schuman
Quartettino for 4 bassoons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Quartettino for 4 bassoons
Symphony No 3 in C major, Op 52
William Schuman
Symphony No 3 in C major, Op 52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Symphony No 3 in C major, Op 52
Piano Concerto
William Schuman
Piano Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Piano Concerto
Doin' the dishes
William Schuman
Doin' the dishes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
Doin' the dishes
American festival overture
William Schuman
American festival overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
American festival overture
New England Triptych
William Schuman
New England Triptych
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyss6.jpglink
New England Triptych
Last played on
William Schuman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist