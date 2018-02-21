Bernard GreenhouseBorn 3 January 1916. Died 13 May 2011
Bernard Greenhouse
1916-01-03
Bernard Greenhouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Greenhouse (January 3, 1916 – May 13, 2011) was an American cellist and one of the founding members of the Beaux Arts Trio.
Bernard Greenhouse Tracks
Elegiac Trio No 1 in G minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Elegiac Trio No 1 in G minor
Elegiac Trio No 1 in G minor
Last played on
Trio elegiaque No. 2 in D minor, op. 9
Beaux Arts Trio
Trio elegiaque No. 2 in D minor, op. 9
Trio elegiaque No. 2 in D minor, op. 9
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6qfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-29T05:47:09
29
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
