Änglagård is a Swedish progressive rock band, with influences including King Crimson, Genesis, Gentle Giant, Trettioåriga Kriget, Schicke Führs Fröhling, and Van der Graaf Generator. The band was established in 1991 by Tord Lindman (guitars and vocals) and Johan Högberg (bass guitar), and broke up in 1994. They briefly reformed in 2002-2003, and have been active again since 2009. They combine vintage analog sounds with a modern classical approach to composing and arranging. To date, they have released three studio albums and three live recordings to great acclaim from the progressive rock community.
