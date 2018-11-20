New London Consort
New London Consort
New London Consort Tracks
Mother Watkins' Ale
Anon.
Mother Watkins' Ale
Mother Watkins' Ale
Last played on
Venus and Adonis (Act 1: A Dance by a Huntsman)
John Blow
Venus and Adonis (Act 1: A Dance by a Huntsman)
Venus and Adonis (Act 1: A Dance by a Huntsman)
Last played on
L'Orfeo, Prologo, Ritornello - Dal mio Permesso amato
Claudio Monteverdi
L'Orfeo, Prologo, Ritornello - Dal mio Permesso amato
L'Orfeo, Prologo, Ritornello - Dal mio Permesso amato
Last played on
Masque Music III
Thomas Lupo the Elder & New London Consort
Masque Music III
Masque Music III
Composer
Last played on
Dances from Terpsichore; Ballet
Michael Praetorius
Dances from Terpsichore; Ballet
Dances from Terpsichore; Ballet
Last played on
Fanfare
New London Consort
Fanfare
Fanfare
Last played on
Music for a Masque II and III
Thomas Lupo
Music for a Masque II and III
Music for a Masque II and III
Last played on
La Bouree "Terpsichore" no.32
Michael Praetorius
La Bouree "Terpsichore" no.32
La Bouree "Terpsichore" no.32
Last played on
Battalia a 10: Die liederliche Gesellschaft von allerley Humor
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Battalia a 10: Die liederliche Gesellschaft von allerley Humor
Battalia a 10: Die liederliche Gesellschaft von allerley Humor
Last played on
Tirsi e Clori - ballo concertato
Catherine Bott
Tirsi e Clori - ballo concertato
Tirsi e Clori - ballo concertato
Last played on
3 Courantes from "Terpsichore", nos 150, 179 & 48 (feat. New London Consort & Philip Pickett)
Michael Praetorius
3 Courantes from "Terpsichore", nos 150, 179 & 48 (feat. New London Consort & Philip Pickett)
3 Courantes from "Terpsichore", nos 150, 179 & 48 (feat. New London Consort & Philip Pickett)
Last played on
Venus & Adonis: Overture (feat. New London Consort & Philip Pickett)
John Blow
Venus & Adonis: Overture (feat. New London Consort & Philip Pickett)
Venus & Adonis: Overture (feat. New London Consort & Philip Pickett)
Last played on
Fanfare (Tielman Susato)
New London Consort
Fanfare (Tielman Susato)
Scenes from Act 4 of 'Psyche' (feat. New London Consort & Philip Pickett)
Matthew Locke
Scenes from Act 4 of 'Psyche' (feat. New London Consort & Philip Pickett)
Scenes from Act 4 of 'Psyche' (feat. New London Consort & Philip Pickett)
Last played on
Pavana La Bataglia - a 16th century Italian carnival song
New London Consort
Pavana La Bataglia - a 16th century Italian carnival song
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 03 - One Thousand Years of Music in a Day
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-18T06:00:48
18
Jul
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 03 - One Thousand Years of Music in a Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 28 - A tribute to William Glock
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-07T06:00:48
7
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 28 - A tribute to William Glock
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 36 - Bonfires of Vanities
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-20T06:00:48
20
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 36 - Bonfires of Vanities
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-09T06:00:48
9
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 07 - The Round-Dance of the Stars - dance and dance-songs from medieval Europe
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
1987-07-22T06:00:48
22
Jul
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 07 - The Round-Dance of the Stars - dance and dance-songs from medieval Europe
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
