Dilarə Kazımova Biography
Dilara Kazimova (Azerbaijani: Dilarə Kazımova; born 20 May 1984 in Baku) is an Azerbaijani singer and actress. She represented Azerbaijan in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen with the song "Start a Fire".
Start a Fire
Start a Fire
Start a Fire
