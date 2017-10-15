Jesse Dee is an R&B and soul singer-songwriter from Boston, Massachusetts. He has played as the opening act for Gospel/R&B/Soul legends Al Green and Etta James, and maintains a steady U.S. and international touring schedule. Jesse Dee's current album entitled On My Mind / In My Heart is available online and at various retail outlets. The Boston Globe described his music as "Tough-but-tender soul and rollicking, rootsy R&B...infectious, revival-meeting furor."