Jesse Dee Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse Dee is an R&B and soul singer-songwriter from Boston, Massachusetts. He has played as the opening act for Gospel/R&B/Soul legends Al Green and Etta James, and maintains a steady U.S. and international touring schedule. Jesse Dee's current album entitled On My Mind / In My Heart is available online and at various retail outlets. The Boston Globe described his music as "Tough-but-tender soul and rollicking, rootsy R&B...infectious, revival-meeting furor."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jesse Dee Tracks
Slow Down
Last played on
I Won't Forget About You
Last played on
On My Mind, In My Heart
Sweet Tooth
Alright
Yet To Come
Over and Over
Alive & Kickin'
it's alright
My Two Feet
Over and Over Again
Bittersweet Batch
Reap What You Sow
Slow Down
