James McCrackenTenor. Born 16 December 1926. Died 29 April 1988
James McCracken
James McCracken Biography (Wikipedia)
James McCracken (December 16, 1926 – April 29, 1988) was an American operatic tenor. At the time of his death The New York Times stated that McCracken was "the most successful dramatic tenor yet produced by the United States and a pillar of the Metropolitan Opera during the 1960s and 1970s."
Past BBC Events
Proms 1964: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emq4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-10T05:58:10
10
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
