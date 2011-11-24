Jay ReatardBorn 1 May 1980. Died 13 January 2010
Jay Reatard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtvr.jpg
1980-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6338a3a4-1676-4a99-b2fb-a3f0072f6b42
Jay Reatard Biography (Wikipedia)
James Lee Lindsey Jr. (May 1, 1980 – January 13, 2010), better known by the stage name Jay Reatard, was an American musician from Memphis, Tennessee. Lindsey was signed to Matador Records. He released recordings as a solo artist and as a member of the Reatards and Lost Sounds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jay Reatard Tracks
Sort by
Oh It's Such A Shame
Jay Reatard
Oh It's Such A Shame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtvr.jpglink
Oh It's Such A Shame
Last played on
All Over Again
Jay Reatard
All Over Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtvr.jpglink
All Over Again
Last played on
You're Gonna Lose
Jay Reatard
You're Gonna Lose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtvr.jpglink
You're Gonna Lose
Last played on
It Ain't Gonna Save Me
Jay Reatard
It Ain't Gonna Save Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtvr.jpglink
Can't Do It Anymore
Jay Reatard
Can't Do It Anymore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtvr.jpglink
Before I Was Caught
Jay Reatard
Before I Was Caught
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtvr.jpglink
Jay Reatard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist