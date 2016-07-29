Raphaël PidouxBorn 1967
Raphaël Pidoux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63360fb4-3447-4b1e-abd0-53476289d7ef
Raphaël Pidoux Biography (Wikipedia)
Raphaël Pidoux (born 1967) is a contemporary French classical cellist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Raphaël Pidoux Tracks
Sort by
Trio No. 3 In C minor Op.101 - 3rd movement; Andante grazioso
Johannes Brahms
Trio No. 3 In C minor Op.101 - 3rd movement; Andante grazioso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Trio No. 3 In C minor Op.101 - 3rd movement; Andante grazioso
Last played on
Piano Trio No 2 in E Flat
Franz Schubert
Piano Trio No 2 in E Flat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Trio No 2 in E Flat
Last played on
Trio for clarinet (or violin), cello and piano (Op.11) ..., 2nd movement; Adagio
Vincent Coq
Trio for clarinet (or violin), cello and piano (Op.11) ..., 2nd movement; Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Trio for clarinet (or violin), cello and piano (Op.11) ..., 2nd movement; Adagio
Last played on
Back to artist