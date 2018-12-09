Maria CartaBorn 24 June 1934. Died 22 September 1994
Maria Carta
1934-06-24
Maria Carta Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Carta (24 June 1934 – 22 September 1994) was an Italian folk music singer-songwriter. She also performed in film and theatre and, in 1975, she wrote a book of poetry, Canto rituale (Ritual Song). Throughout her 25-year career, she covered the richly diverse genres of traditional music of her native Sardinia (Cantu a chiterra, ninne nanne—children's lullabies, gosos, Gregorian chants, and more), often updating them with a modern and personal touch. She succeeded in bringing Sardinian folk music into wider popular awareness, in demonstrations at a national level in Italy (like the Canzonissima in 1974) as well as internationally (especially in France and the United States).
Tralallera 'e Campidanu
Non potho reposare
