ArkarnaFormed 1994
Arkarna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63315ef5-327d-483f-a769-184c51ad1698
Arkarna Biography (Wikipedia)
Arkarna are an English electronica/rock band, comprising singer-songwriter/programmer Ollie Jacobs and guitarist Matt Hart. Past members included James Barnett, guitarist Lalo Creme (son of former 10cc and Godley and Creme member Lol Creme) and drummer Sebastian Beresford. Arkarna has enjoyed sold out tours in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, as well as various headlining festival slots. The band is noted for its energetic live performances and for fusing many music genres.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arkarna Tracks
Sort by
House On Fire
Arkarna
House On Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House On Fire
Last played on
Arkarna Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist