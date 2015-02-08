Arkarna are an English electronica/rock band, comprising singer-songwriter/programmer Ollie Jacobs and guitarist Matt Hart. Past members included James Barnett, guitarist Lalo Creme (son of former 10cc and Godley and Creme member Lol Creme) and drummer Sebastian Beresford. Arkarna has enjoyed sold out tours in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, as well as various headlining festival slots. The band is noted for its energetic live performances and for fusing many music genres.