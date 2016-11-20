Teitur (born Teitur Lassen 1977 in Hoyvík) is a Faroese musician, composer, singer-songwriter and producer based on the Faroe Islands. He is a winner of multiple Danish Music Awards and has toured globally since his debut release, Poetry & Aeroplanes, in 2003.

Since 2001 he has dedicated himself to playing and writing music in English full-time, and has released six studio albums as a solo artist. He has additionally produced, written for, or worked with multiple international artists including Seal, Corinne Bailey Rae, Netherlands Wind Ensemble, Emilie Simon, International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), Holland Baroque Society, Nolwenn Leroy, Nico Muhly, and Ane Brun. His songs have appeared on major motion picture soundtracks and numerous compilations. In 2010 he was invited to perform for the Queen of Denmark's 70th birthday celebrations and in 2015 Teitur was a speaker at the TED conference in Vancouver. [1]