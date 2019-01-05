Sona MohapatraBorn 17 June 1978
Sona Mohapatra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br53v.jpg
1978-06-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/632a6f8a-46a8-4d00-a918-85e5aa00cc69
Sona Mohapatra Biography (Wikipedia)
Sona Mohapatra (born 17 June 1976) is an Indian singer, music composer and lyricist born in Cuttack, Odisha. She has performed in concerts across the world and has been featured in albums, singles, concert webcasts, music videos, Bollywood films and advertisements. In addition to her own material, Mohapatra has recorded remixes of songs by David Bowie, with "Let's Dance", and INXS, with "Afterglow", with the latter proving particularly successful.
Sona Mohapatra Tracks
Ambarsariya
Sona Mohapatra
Ambarsariya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btmg6.jpglink
Ambarsariya
Ghoor Ghoor Ke
Sona Mohapatra
Ghoor Ghoor Ke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br53v.jpglink
Ghoor Ghoor Ke
Qatl-E-Aam
Sona Mohapatra
Qatl-E-Aam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br53v.jpglink
Qatl-E-Aam
Excuse Me Girl [Ambarsariya] (feat. Sona Mohapatra, Rekha Sawhney & Reality Raj)
Arjun
Excuse Me Girl [Ambarsariya] (feat. Sona Mohapatra, Rekha Sawhney & Reality Raj)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027f24k.jpglink
Excuse Me Girl [Ambarsariya] (feat. Sona Mohapatra, Rekha Sawhney & Reality Raj)
Featured Artist
Bahara
Shreya Ghoshal
Bahara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw9vl.jpglink
Bahara
Naina (Khoobsurat)
Sona Mohapatra
Naina (Khoobsurat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026k76w.jpglink
Naina (Khoobsurat)
Bedardi Raja
Sona Mohapatra
Bedardi Raja
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br53v.jpglink
Bedardi Raja
Qatl-E-Aam (Unplugged)
Sona Mohapatra
Qatl-E-Aam (Unplugged)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br53v.jpglink
Qatl-E-Aam (Unplugged)
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Music of RD Burman
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewx8q9
MediaCityUK, Salford
2014-09-15T05:59:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02769mv.jpg
15
Sep
2014
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Music of RD Burman
20:00
MediaCityUK, Salford
BBC Philharmonic celebrating the Music of RD Burman with Sona Mohapatra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep4hzc/acts/afnnc8
MediaCityUK, Salford
2014-09-15T05:59:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0248jcg.jpg
15
Sep
2014
BBC Philharmonic celebrating the Music of RD Burman with Sona Mohapatra
MediaCityUK, Salford
